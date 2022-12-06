Advertisement
1 killed in Huntington Beach shooting, suspect sought

One person was killed in a Huntington Beach shooting that took place about 8 p.m. Monday night, police said.
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
Gunfire in Huntington Beach left one person dead Monday evening, and police were looking for whoever was responsible.

Nearby residents reported hearing gunshots at about 8 p.m. on the 5200 block of Tasman Drive, a few blocks northwest of the corner of Bolsa Chica Street and McFadden Avenue, Huntington Beach police said in a news release. Responding officers found a wounded man who died at the scene.

His identity was withheld pending the notification of relatives.

No arrest had been announced in connection with the shooting as of Tuesday morning. A description of any possible suspect was not immediately released, but grainy security camera footage captured what appeared to be a man fleeing the scene in a possibly a dark-colored Sedan, police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said.

Police described the shooting as an isolated incident and said detectives have no reason to believe there was an ongoing threat to the general public. They did not immediately suggest a motive in their release.

Eric Licas

