O.C. Fair organizers announce new theme, dates (and prices) for 2023

As this year winds to a close, organizers of the Orange County Fair are already looking ahead to summer, having recently announced a new theme, dates, hours and an increase in ticket prices for next year’s big event.

Themed “Happy Together,” the 2023 O.C. Fair will run Wednesdays through Sundays from July 14 through Aug. 13 and feature a special focus on community inclusion, the Orange County Fair & Event Center announced earlier this month.

“We’ve been working all year to once again bring the community together for all the special fun and goodness the O.C. Fair offers — food, rides, animals, entertainment, shopping, exhibits and more,” Chief Executive Michele Richards said in a statement. “We can’t wait for opening day on July 14.”

The theme and dates were selected in a Dec. 15 meeting of the OCFEC Board of Directors, who also decided to maintain a cap on attendance implemented in 2021, restricting admission to 45,000 visitors daily. As such, some days are anticipated to sell out. Last year’s attendance was closed at 1,055,173 with 11 sold-out days.

Fairgoers will once more be asked to purchase tickets online in advance, which are going to cost slightly more this year. General admission was increased by $1, making weekday entry $13 and weekends $15. Tickets for seniors and children ages 6 to 13 have gone up $2, to $9, for all days.

Parking for the fair and for events held year-round at the Costa Mesa fairgrounds has also increased to $12 per day. No service fees will be charged for online ticket purchases.

To keep costs down for repeat visitors, organizers have announced a new feature in 2023. The O.C. Fair Every Day Passport will allow a pass holder to visit the event any day of its 23-day run without advanced tickets required. A total of 10,000 passports will be offered at $60 apiece when tickets go on sale early next year.

While the cost of admission has gone up, the fair’s operating hours on weekdays and weekends have decreased for 2023. The new hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. For more, visit ocfair.com.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.