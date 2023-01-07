Advertisement
News

Laguna Beach and police union agree on contract making their department second-highest paid in Orange County

Laguna Beach Police Department personnel will receive a boost in pay, per an agreement reached Wednesday.
Laguna Beach’s police officers gained a 19% increase in pay and benefits per the terms of an agreement reached between the city and the union representing the department’s employees, officials announced Wednesday.
(Courtesy Laguna Beach Police Department)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
Share

Laguna Beach’s police officers will see a 19% increase in pay and benefits per the terms of an agreement reached between the city and the union representing the department’s employees, officials announced Wednesday.

The deal, which must be approved by the City Council before becoming a reality, is expected to increase the city’s budget by $400,000 in the fiscal year that runs from last July through June 2023, $1.1 million the fiscal year ending in 2024 and $1.7 million in 2025, Laguna Beach officials wrote in a news release.

The new contract features the highest level of compensation ever offered to the city’s officers, and would make theirs the second highest-paying police department in Orange County.

“At its core, this agreement is about supporting public safety,” Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen stated in the city’s release. The City Council will consider the agreement at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Most of the raise comes in the form of a 15% salary increase for officers that will be staggered over the course of three years. It also includes an increase in the city’s contribution to their retirement fund and a 12% pay boost for non-sworn support staff.

The announcement of successful negotiations between the city and the Laguna Beach Police Employee’s Assn. came four months after the City Council unanimously approved temporary hiring and overtime incentives in an effort to recruit and retain more officers. Those included a $15,000 bonus for new hires through the end of 2022, as well as double pay for overtime in September and November, and were expected to cost about $100,000 funded by the department’s overtime budget and the city’s general fund contingency account.

The department had experienced a rise in resignations and retirements in recent years, due at least in part to “changes in legislation that have placed more pressure and scrutiny on officers,” Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said during a City Council meeting on Aug. 2. There had also been numerous officers who had either tested positive for COVID-19 or taken leave for other injuries.

At that time, the city had budgeted for 55 sworn officers, but only 43 were available for duty, Calvert said.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsLaguna Beach
Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

More on this Subject

Advertisement