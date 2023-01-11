Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley elementary schools earn California Distinguished Schools accolade

Two local elementary schools picked up a significant honor last week as they were named California Distinguished Schools for 2023 by the state Department of Education.

S.A. Moffett Elementary in the Huntington Beach City School District, as well as Urbain H. Plavan Elementary in the Fountain Valley School District, each earned the honor.

They were among 38 elementary schools in Orange County, and 356 statewide, to make the cut.

“We are incredibly proud of Moffett Elementary for receiving the 2023 California Distinguished School award,” Huntington Beach City School District Supt. Leisa Winston said in a statement. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of Moffett’s commitment to academic achievement and a positive school experience that prepares our students for middle school and beyond.”

S.A. Moffett Elementary School in Huntington Beach has been named a California Distinguished School for 2023. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

The California Department of Education used multiple measures to identify eligible schools based on their performance on the California School Dashboard. Specifically, schools were selected for the recognition by analyzing data reported through the 2022 Dashboard, including assessment results, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates and socioeconomic data.

Based on the 2022 dashboard, Moffett ranked very high in mathematics and high in English/language arts. It also had a very low suspension rate.

Plavan, meanwhile, ranked very high in the English learner progress, mathematics and English/language arts benchmarks.

“We are so proud of our Plavan students, staff and families for receiving the California Distinguished School honor,” Fountain Valley School District Supt. Katherine Stopp said in a statement. “The students work hard every day to achieve success. Plavan staff regularly engage in professional learning and reflection, which is encouraged and supported by Principal Patrick Ham. The positive partnership and the shared values between Plavan families and the school help create an environment that helps students grow and achieve their potential.”

The California Distinguished Schools Program recognizes elementary and middle and high schools in alternate years. Schools recognized hold the Distinguished Schools title for two years.

