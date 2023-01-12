Locals capture Laguna Beach’s good sides in city photo contest

What is a truly Laguna Beach moment? Who are the people of the city, and where might they be found?

City officials put out an open call in October for those who live, work or exhibit their art in Laguna Beach to participate in a citywide photo contest, asking them to capture their favorite local moments.

The contest was open to professional artists or amateurs, young or old, and the potential subject matter was completely up to them, so long as it was shot inside city limits. The top winner would receive a prize of $500, while $100 awards would be given to three runners up.

“Treasure Island Surf Shovelers,” a photo by Rick Bryson, won first prize in the Laguna Beach citywide photo contest.

(Rick Bryson )

Participants could submit up to three entries by a Nov. 14 deadline in the categories “Active Laguna,” “Environmental” and “My Community,” shooting city events, people, activities and natural scenes.

The contest was a relaunch of a similar competition held from 2014 to 2016. A total of 46 people answered the call, submitting 120 works of art for consideration.

Professional photographer Tom Lamb judged the entries. A 40-year Laguna resident who’s taken photos all over the world, he acknowledged the challenge of seeing familiar scenes in a new light.

“The Laguna Beach Greeter,” a photo by Daniel Moreno was a runner-up winner in the Laguna Beach citywide photo contest. (Daniel Moreno)

“It can be tough when someone lives in town to photograph where they live, to step outside their comfort zone, looking at new ways to capture their environment,” Lamb said Thursday. “The composition displayed by a number of the photographers was really good.”

Four top photos were selected, and the winners were apprised of their accomplishments in December and honored in a ceremony Tuesday during a meeting of the Laguna Beach City Council.

Rick Bryson was recognized as the grand prize winner for “Treasure Island Surf Shovelers,” a photo of young beachgoers posing with sand diggers. Runners up included “Evening Surf” by Isaac Zoller, “The Laguna Beach Greeter” by Daniel Moreno and Jan Schrieber’s mountain bike shot “Morning Commute.”

“Evening Surf” by Isaac Zoller was one of four winning photos in a citywide contest recognized Tuesday by the Laguna Beach City Council. (Isaac Zoller)

Schreiber, who’s lived in Laguna Beach since 1997, said she captured the image from a GoPro camera affixed to her chest while riding along a fire access road between Old Top of the World and Moulton Meadows.

“It was beautiful,” she recalled Thursday. “The fog was rolling in — it was one of those special days. I had my camera on and it was just a gorgeous day, so I captured it.”

A graphic designer by trade, Schreiber was encouraged to enter the contest by friends who’d seen her many Instagram photos and thought them award worthy. Still, she was surprised to learn one of the three entries she’d submitted had won.

“I was joking with my husband, I can now say I’m an award-winning photographer,” she quipped.

Schrieber attended Tuesday’s City Council meeting, where she posed with Mayor Bob Whalen and the now iconic photo which, like all entries, may be used in the city’s weekly newsletter or on social media.

“Congratulations to all the participants and winners,” Whalen said.

