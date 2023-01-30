Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Laguna Beach

A pedestrian was killed in a fatal traffic collision early Saturday morning in Laguna Beach.

Police responded to the 700 block of South Coast Highway at 2:47 a.m. after a witness reported seeing a man lying in the road away from the nearest crosswalk.

Xueyuan Zhang, 39, died of his injuries at the scene. Zhang was believed to be a transient, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Laguna Beach emergency personnel had attempted to execute life-saving measures upon arrival, officials said.

An investigation was being conducted to determine the cause of the collision by the Laguna Beach police department’s traffic bureau. The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and was cooperative, according to a report in the Orange County Register.

Authorities said neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to factor into in the incident.

While the investigation was underway, South Coast Highway was closed off to traffic between Legion and Thalia streets until 8:34 that morning.

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to contact the Laguna Beach Police Department at (949) 497-0701.

