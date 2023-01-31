Construction bids approved for Goldenrod Bridge, Mariners Library and lifeguard buildings

The Newport Beach City Council recently approved two construction contracts, the first to replace HVAC systems at the city’s Mariners branch library and at two of its lifeguard buildings, the second for general improvements to the Goldenrod Avenue pedestrian bridge, which was built in 1928.

A staff review of all city facilities revealed deficiencies in the HVAC systems due to aging internal infrastructure. The Mariners branch library on Irvine Avenue is in need of an evaporative condenser and replacement of all four of its water pumps in addition to an upgrade to its overall control system.

The same contract involves work at the Corona del Mar lifeguard substation, where no HVAC system currently exists, and the Ben Carlson Lifeguard Headquarters, where the system recently failed, staff said.

The $427,497 contract with a $43,000 contingency cost for the HVAC project was awarded to Western Allied Corp. Work is expected to begin in March and finish by early spring, pending supply chain issues. Funds are expected to come out of the city’s capital improvement program budget.

Another project in the wings is the improvement of the Goldenrod Avenue pedestrian bridge in Corona del Mar, which was given historic status by the city’s Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission in 2014. The bridge connects two sections of Goldenrod over Bayside Drive and provides access to Corona del Mar State Beach.

The $158,223 construction contract went to Diamond Construction and Design for removal and replacement of existing wooden planters, arches, light fixtures, electrical conduits, irrigation lines, valves and controllers; replacement of the drainage system and placement of new flowers along the bridge. A contingency fund of $23,000 has been set aside for that work, which is expected to begin in mid-February and be completed in early March.

City staff said the improvements are necessary as the planters have become warped, with evidence of termite infestation throughout the planters and arches. The drainage system has failed in several areas and is leaking onto the structure itself, causing damage to the concrete.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.