Man accused of breaking into 2 Costa Mesa homes pleads not guilty to burglary and indecent exposure

A 42-year-old man pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing Thursday to the charges of first-degree burglary and indecent exposure.

Prosecutors charged Jorge Antonio Henriquez-Trigueros, who is associated with addresses in both Anaheim and Santa Ana, with one count of assault with the intent to commit sexual offense, one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of indecent exposure with priors and two counts of attempted burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

All six charges are felonies.

Henriquez-Trigueros, arrested on Feb. 5, is alleged to have broken into two Costa Mesa homes on the 500 block of Fairfax Drive at around 3:15 a.m. that same day.

One victim was sexually assaulted, while Henriquez-Trigueros is alleged to have exposed himself to two others, according to a City News Service report.

Court records indicate that Henriquez-Trigueros has previously been to court before on other misdemeanor charges, including petty theft, shoplifting and being in possession or under the influence of a controlled substance for incidents between August and November last year.

Henriquez-Trigueros is expected to be at the West Justice Center in Westminster on April 13 for a pretrial hearing and again on April 27 for a preliminary hearing.

