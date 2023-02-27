Wreaths Across America comes to Our Lady Queen of Angels

Children and locals got their chance to visit the Wreaths Across America traveling exhibition Monday as it dropped by for its one and only Orange County stop this year.

The exhibition, which is inside of a 48-foot-long trailer, features through displays and visual representations and highlights some of the actions taken in wars with American representation. It also honors Vietnam War veterans in particular in coordination with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration and serves as a sort of mobile “welcome home.”

“Simply put: it’s a tribute to our nation’s veterans on wheels. It has several types of displays on-board, including a movie theater,” said organization spokesman Sean Sullivan. “We teach about our efforts to honor our nation’s veterans every year and we are an official Vietnam Veterans welcome home location who has a special pin, ceremony and proclamation from a U.S. president to welcome them home properly.

Veteran Delane Kellogg chats with kids at the traveling exhibition Wreaths Across America during a stop at Our Lady Queen of Angels school in Newport Beach on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Our only thoughts are to show respect for the area veterans and teach the younger generation in the area about the gift of freedom that those veterans have entrusted us with,” Sullivan said.

The exhibit was last in California in 2021 and stopped off in Huntington Beach during that trip.

This is only a part of what the nonprofit does, having initially been founded for the coordination of efforts to place wreaths on the graves of American servicemen across the country. The stop Monday was co-sponsored by Our Lady Queen of Angels and the Col. William Cabell chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Signatures from Vietnam veterans can be seen on posters as part of the traveling exhibition Wreaths Across America during a stop at Our Lady Queen of Angels school in Newport Beach on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The exhibition will next visit Carlsbad, San Diego and El Centro in March before heading off to complete the rest of its national tour.

