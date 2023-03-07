Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade entertains large crowd

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade returned to the downtown streets of the seaside community on Saturday, as a large crowd turned out to watch the 56th running of the annual event.

Residents and visitors lined the streets to take in the parade, which featured 75 entries this year, according to Sandi Werthe, the parade entry chairwoman.

The ukulele strumming group of Laguna Beach Seniors walk in the 56th annual Patriots Day Parade in Laguna Beach on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Toni Iseman, a former Laguna Beach mayor who served six terms on the Laguna Beach City Council before choosing not to run for reelection last fall, served as the grand marshal.

The parade sported the theme “Volunteer Heroes.” Honorees included Maj. Erin Bevacqua as the Honored Patriot, Ken Aubuchon as the Citizen of the Year and Randy Morgan as the Artist of the Year.

One of the few mini-horses in the Mini Madness Miniature Therapy Horse group stops to say hello to a member of the crowd in the 56th annual Patriots Day Parade in Laguna Beach on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Laguna Beach High seniors Kirra Moore and Chris Hemsley were the Junior Citizens of the Year for the parade, and the Laguna Beach Little League Intermediate All-Stars were the Athletes of the Year.

Parade organizers announced several award winners following the festivities. The band sweepstakes went to Villa Park High, while the Elementary School Band award went to the Laguna Beach Elementary Band.

Members of the colorful Laguna Woods Clown Alley crew prepare for the 56th annual Patriots Day Parade in Laguna Beach on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Military Color Guard award went to the Orange County Sons of the American Revolution.

Laguna Beach Seniors topped the Community Service float entries, followed by the Laguna Beach Girl Scouts. The top commercial float entry went to the Laguna Beach County Water District.

Members of the philanthropy group Ebell Club of Laguna Beach happily walk in the 56th annual Patriots Day Parade in Laguna Beach on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling (community service) and Laguna Beach Dojo (commercial) took first place in novelty categories.

Paradegoers also enjoyed a car competition, with several antique and classic cars on display.

Honored Patriot Maj. Erin Bevacqua, USMC, left, rides in the 56th annual Patriots Day Parade in Laguna Beach on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

