Laguna Beach celebrates Arbor Day with native tree planting

Mayor Bob Whalen, center back row, with kids from Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club at Moulton Meadows Park.
Mayor Bob Whalen, center back row, with kids from the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club pose for a group photo as they prepare to plant a new oak tree behind them at Moulton Meadows Park on Thursday.
(Susan Hoffman)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Laguna Beach held its sixth annual Arbor Day celebration in a community gathering event at Moulton Meadows Park Thursday afternoon.

Attendees enjoyed live music, plant giveaways, composting demonstrations, and some of the participants planted a native tree.

Kids take turns planting an oak tree at Moulton Meadows Park for Arbor Day.
Kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach take turns planting an oak tree Thursday at Moulton Meadows Park for Arbor Day.
(Susan Hoffman)

“We had an enthusiastic crowd for our sixth annual Arbor Day,” Mayor Bob Whalen said following the event. “There were a number of local environmental groups and other nonprofits there sharing all sorts of information about native plants and our open space, handing out free plants and giving the kids a chance to paint a rock or a flower pot. With the help of many Boys & Girls Club members wielding shovels, we planted a beautiful new tree.”

Conservation, preservation and community garden groups were on hand to interact with attendees, providing opportunities for kids to learn more and possibly discover a new interest.

Lisa Ryder of Waste Management demonstrates backyard composting.
Lisa Ryder of Waste Management demonstrates backyard composting Thursday during an Arbor Day celebration at Moulton Meadows Park in Laguna Beach.
(Susan Hoffman)

National Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday in April, but California has its own Arbor Day on March 7. Matthew Barker, the city arborist, shared why that is the case in an appearance this week on the Mornings with Ed Show on Laguna Beach radio station KX FM 104.7.

“March 7 is the birthday of Luther Burbank,” Barker said. “He was, much like myself, a native New Englander who moved to California. He was a pioneer in plant genetics and plant genomics, where he made hundreds, if not thousands of varieties of fruits and vegetables, many of which we still use today. He developed, famously, the russet potato.”

Jim Van Dalfsen picks out an elderberry plant from South Laguna Community Garden Park's table.
Laguna Beach resident Jim Van Dalfsen picks out a complimentary elderberry plant from South Laguna Community Garden Park’s table during the Arbor Day celebration at Moulton Meadows Park on Thursday.
(Susan Hoffman)

Show host Ed Steinfeld also asked Barker about the impact of wet weather as it pertains to the danger of trees falling over.

“I think after about an inch of rain, you don’t have to worry about irrigating your gardens for about 72 hours,” Barker added. “I think three or four days is probably nice for things to dry out, things to subside, but I was happy to see, even with the really severe weather we had, there weren’t really too many limb or total tree failures, which was great to see.”

The Laguna Beach Garden Club hosts a rock-decorating table.
The Laguna Beach Garden Club hosts a rock-decorating table during an Arbor Day celebration at Moulton Meadows Park.
(Susan Hoffman)

NewsLaguna Beach
Andrew Turner

Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611

