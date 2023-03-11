Woman killed in fatal traffic collision in Laguna Beach

A fatal vehicle strike killed a woman crossing South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach on Friday evening, officials said.

In a news release late Friday, city officials said Laguna Beach police responded to the area of South Coast Highway and Mountain Road at 6:24 p.m. Marine safety officers had begun attending to a pedestrian lying in the roadway, and fire department personnel continued life-saving efforts.

Eve Amanda Corinne Bartlet, 25, was identified as the deceased, said Sgt. Mike Woodruff, a spokesman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Woodruff added that Bartlett had been experiencing homelessness.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Bartlet was hit by a sedan while crossing the highway in the southbound lanes. She was not in a crosswalk when the incident occurred, according to witnesses.

Police did not suspect that drugs or alcohol factored into the collision. The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with law enforcement.

As of Friday’s media release, the Laguna Beach police department’s traffic bureau was still investigating the incident. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the collision to call the city’s police department at (949) 497-0701.

