Advertisement
News

Woman killed in fatal traffic collision in Laguna Beach

A 25-year-old woman was killed in a traffic collision near South Coast Highway and Mountain Road in Laguna Beach on Friday.
A 25-year-old woman was killed in a traffic collision near South Coast Highway and Mountain Road in Laguna Beach on Friday evening.
(File photo)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Share

A fatal vehicle strike killed a woman crossing South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach on Friday evening, officials said.

In a news release late Friday, city officials said Laguna Beach police responded to the area of South Coast Highway and Mountain Road at 6:24 p.m. Marine safety officers had begun attending to a pedestrian lying in the roadway, and fire department personnel continued life-saving efforts.

Eve Amanda Corinne Bartlet, 25, was identified as the deceased, said Sgt. Mike Woodruff, a spokesman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Woodruff added that Bartlett had been experiencing homelessness.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Bartlet was hit by a sedan while crossing the highway in the southbound lanes. She was not in a crosswalk when the incident occurred, according to witnesses.

Police did not suspect that drugs or alcohol factored into the collision. The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with law enforcement.

As of Friday’s media release, the Laguna Beach police department’s traffic bureau was still investigating the incident. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the collision to call the city’s police department at (949) 497-0701.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsLaguna Beach
Andrew Turner

Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611

More on this Subject

Advertisement