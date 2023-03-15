Woman gets pretrial diversion in nightclub stabbing in Costa Mesa  

A woman involved in a melee at a Costa Mesa nightclub parking lot that left three victims stabbed was granted a request Wednesday to participate in a misdemeanor pretrial diversion program.

Nancy Ahmad Bakir, 23, of Newport Beach was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and participate in a “personal empowerment program” by Orange County Superior Court Judge Kevin Haskins, who granted the motion for a pretrial diversion program over the objections of prosecutors.

When Bakir has completed her participation in the program she can have her case dismissed, according to court records.

Tremere Robert Armani Mason, 23, also of Newport Beach, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of battery. He also faces sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury. Mason is awaiting trial.

Bakir was charged originally with a felony count of accessory after the fact.

Police were called about 11:15 p.m. Aug. 2 to a parking lot in the 1800 block of Harbor Boulevard, according to Roxi Fyad, a spokeswoman for the Costa Mesa Police Department.

One man was found with a “severe” cut to his arm on site, and officers were told another man was rushed by friends to an area hospital with a stab wound to the chest, Fyad said. That victim was admitted in critical condition and required surgery, but was expected to survive, Fyad said.

The two other men wounded in the attack were treated and released from a hospital the next day, Fyad said.

The violence stemmed from a dispute in a nightclub. Security kicked out everyone involved in the conflict, she said.

As a victim was messaging his friends that he had been kicked out, Mason and Bakir followed the man and his friends to the parking lot, she said.

Bakir took video while Mason confronted the group of men and stabbed one of them in the lower back area and slashed another in the arm, she said. Mason was accused of following another man and stabbing him in the chest, she said.

Bakir and Mason fled the scene but were arrested the next day, she said.

