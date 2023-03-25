Scuba diver dies after being recovered from water in Laguna Beach

A scuba diver died after they went missing offshore near Shaw’s Cove Beach in Laguna Beach on Saturday.

A man was pronounced dead after he went missing while scuba diving off the coast in Laguna Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency personnel responded to Shaw’s Cove Beach at 12:32 p.m. A helicopter was deployed to the area as part of the search and rescue efforts, according to a notice put out by the city.

Lifeguards located the scuba diver about 100 yards from the shoreline about an hour after the search began.

The diver was taken to Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The name of the deceased, a 46-year-old male, was being withheld Saturday until next of kin could be notified.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.