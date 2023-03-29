Advertisement
5 homes evacuated due to gas leak in Laguna Beach

Emergency personnel responded to the 600 block of Bluebird Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach due to a gas leak Tuesday, resulting in five homes being evacuated.
(Courtesy of Laguna Beach Police Department)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
A gas leak resulted in five homes being evacuated in Laguna Beach on Tuesday night.

Emergency personnel responded to the 600 block of Bluebird Canyon Drive shortly after 6 p.m. A vehicle collided with a gas meter, causing the leak.

The woman driving the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, police said. An investigation into the cause of the crash remained ongoing.

Due to the gas leak, Bluebird Canyon Drive was shut down to traffic between Santa Cruz Street and Summit Drive while crews worked to resolve the issue.

SoCal Gas workers mitigated the leak, and the evacuated residents were able to return to their homes at 9:08 p.m.

NewsLaguna Beach
Andrew Turner

