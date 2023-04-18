Imaginology sparks STEAM-focused joy in kids of all ages through exploration, play

Phoebe Suppes, 9, digs potatoes and replants vegetables with help from volunteer Margaret Button in a Dig for Roots play garden Saturday at the O.C. fairgrounds’ Imaginology event.

Kids from throughout Orange County and beyond rolled up their sleeves and let their imaginations soar this weekend, as the OC Fair & Event Center hosted its annual Imaginology — where children are encouraged to explore, experiment and play.

Thousands of families flocked to the O.C. fairgrounds in Costa Mesa for the free festival Saturday and Sunday, which featured live entertainment and more than 100 exhibitors leading participants in fun hands-on projects, crafts and demonstrations centered around science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM).

Alex Deleon, Euan Cousar, and Leon Vay, instructors from Irvine Coder School, assist kids on computers during Imaginology at the O.C. fairgrounds on Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

Because the fairgrounds are the center of operations for the state’s 32nd Agricultural Assn., and home to a year-round working farm, some of the activities offered at Imaginology had an agricultural or outdoor twist.

Representatives from California’s Department of Fish & Wildlife, for example, taught young attendees how to fish and cast lines, while volunteers at the fairgrounds’ Centennial Farm milked a goat and visitors to the site’s equestrian center rode horses, some for the first time ever.

Inside two exhibitor buildings, some kids tried their hand at computer coding while others watched robots in action and still others tried on a “blubber glove” in frigid water to see how marine mammals maintain body heat in the ocean.

Kids create clay fossils as part of Art Steps section during Imaginology at the OC Fair & Events Center Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

OCFEC Executive Director Michele Richards said in a recent interview the event — which began in 1989 as a Youth Expo where kids competed in fair-like competitions — now aims to inspire young students to explore different STEAM-related fields as possible courses of study or careers in the future.

As such, exhibitors seeking to attend Imaginology were given one simple instruction, according to Richards.

“We had one request for them,” she said. “You can’t just have a booth, you have to have an interactive activity where kids can sit down and create something and learning something they didn’t know about before.”

Even though the in-person fun ended Sunday evening, several online activities offer videos, games and experiments with a STEAM focus that children and families can do at home, at ocfair.com/imaginology/stem.