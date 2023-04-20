Cudahy man arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run in July 2022

A motorcyclist was struck in the area of West Balboa Boulevard and 26th Street in late July last year. An arrest wasn’t made until April 14.

A 47-year-old Cudahy man was arrested last Friday on suspicion of a hit-and-run that took place nearly a year ago in Newport Beach.

Nery Lopez pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs causing bodily injury and one felony count of failing to stop at a hit-and-run that caused injury.

He also pleaded not guilty to five other misdemeanor counts dealing with a hit-and-run that caused property damage and driving without a valid driver’s license. He also denied a sentencing enhancement charge for inflicting great bodily injury.

In a news release announcing the arrest, Newport Beach police said they responded to reports of a hit-and-run collision near West Balboa Boulevard and 26th Street at around 8:15 p.m. on July 30, 2022. The traffic collision was between a Jeep and a motorcyclist, after which the Jeep struck several parked vehicles. The suspect then fled the area on foot and managed to escape as police canvassed the area, police said.

The motorcyclist received significant injuries in the collision, according to police.

Following a months-long investigation, police found Lopez on April 14 in Los Angeles County.

Lopez is expected to appear at the Harbor Justice Center for a pre-trial hearing on April 26.