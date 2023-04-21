Around Town: Backhausdance to perform at Sherman Gardens April 29, 30

Backhausdance will perform site-specific contemporary dance work inspired by a monthlong residency in Sherman Gardens. Two ticketed performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.

Orange County’s critically acclaimed dance company Backhausdance will perform a site-specific dance work inspired by a monthlong residency at Sherman Gardens in Corona del Mar. Two ticketed performances will take place April 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Founded in 2003 by choreographer Jennifer Backhaus, the company presents original performances designed to showcase or interpret different aspects of unique locations by collaborating with other organizations.

Tickets cost $60 and include a preshow reception with beverages and an after-show party that goes until 10 p.m. VIP packages and sponsorships are available. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261.

City of Costa Mesa to celebrate Arbor Day at TeWinkle Park April 28

Costa Mesa will celebrate the annual tradition of Arbor Day — an observance that dates back to 1872, when J. Sterling Morton organized the planting of 1 million trees in Nebraska — by hosting a tree-planting celebration at TeWinkle Park April 28, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The goal for 2023 is to plant more than 30 trees throughout the park, located at 970 Arlington Drive. City contractors will plant another 10 to 15 additional trees on public land throughout the city to mark this year’s Arbor Day.

The annual planting is one requirement Costa Mesa must meet to retain its status as a Tree City USA, a designation given to municipalities that take a proactive approach to improving or maintaining their urban forests. The city first applied for the distinction in 1994.

Pet lovers, potential adopters welcome to Spring Bark Bash April 29

The city of Costa Mesa’s Animal Care Services team is hosting a free pet event with adoptions at TeWinkle Park on April 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dog training demonstrations, local pet licensing and microchipping will be featured along with a blanket and towel donation drive.

Pet owners or those looking for their next best friends are invited to come and visit with local pet vendors, watch a balloon animal artist and caricaturist at work, get an airbrush tattoo or grab a bite from food trucks at the park, located at 970 Arlington Drive.

Children ages 3 to 12 can adopt their own plush puppy or kitten and take home an adoption certificate. Those who donate blankets or towels at the city’s booth will receive a raffle ticket to win a special pet prize.

Pets may attend the event, but dogs must be on a nonretractable leash no longer than 5 feet in length while in the event area.

OCC to host Homeboy Industries founder Father Greg Boyle on Tuesday

Orange Coast College’s Counseling Latinos for Engagement and Equity (CLEEO) project will host Father Greg Boyle, a noted author and founder and director of Los Angeles’ Homeboy Industries, to speak Tuesday, from 3 to 4 p.m.

His talk will take place at the CLEEO project center, located inside the Global Engagement Center’s Room 109 on the Costa Mesa campus. Boyle will discuss his role as leader of one of the largest and most successful rehabilitation and reentry program for gang members in the world, which sprung from the concept of treating gang members as human beings.

OCC’s CLEEO project provides cross-cultural learning opportunities for the campus community and supports the access and success of Latinos in higher education. To register for the event, contact ecuellar@occ.cccd.edu.

