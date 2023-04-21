Laguna Beach police arrest suspect in attempted murder investigation

Charles Thomas Kelley IV, 31, was arrested Friday morning by Laguna Beach police in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

Laguna Beach police have arrested Charles Thomas Kelley IV, a suspect they had been searching for in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

The investigation had been ongoing since authorities responded to a domestic violence call in the 1600 block of Tahiti Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Kelley, 31, was taken into custody at around 3 a.m. Friday at a hospital, according to authorities. He had been transported there after he was reportedly injured in an unrelated incident.

Long Beach fire personnel, who took Kelley to the hospital, had seen a picture of him that had been released following the Wednesday incident and notified Laguna Beach authorities as to his whereabouts.

Upon being discharged from the hospital, Kelley will be booked into the Orange County jail on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges related to the April 19 incident, police said.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, Kelley allegedly burglarized a home in Laguna Beach, then returned to the residence hours later and committed an act of violence against his ex-girlfriend.

Laguna Beach High and Thurston Middle School were placed on alert due to the proximity of the incident, though authorities said there was no threat to students or staff.

The woman involved in the incident was reportedly taken to a local hospital for further evaluation after being treated for her injuries by emergency medical personnel.

Those with further information about Kelley should contact Laguna Beach Police Det. Mike Lee with the Major Crimes and Intelligence unit. He can be reached at (949) 497-0371 or via email at mlee@lagunabeachcity.net.

