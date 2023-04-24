Residents displaced after Newport Beach house red-tagged following two-alarm fire

Newport Beach firefighters responded to calls of a fire breaking out at a two-story single family residence on Sunday on Warwick Lane.

Residents of a Warwick Lane home have been displaced after their home was red-tagged in the aftermath of a two-alarm fire that took place Sunday evening.

Newport Beach firefighters responded to calls Sunday at 7:12 p.m. reporting a structure fire on Warwick Lane with flames apparent near one of the corners of the roof, according to department spokesman Josh Leith.

While en route, Newport Engine 66 saw a plume of smoke. Upon arrival, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm as heavy smoke and fire appeared from the roof near the chimney.

All occupants of the residence had already evacuated the two-story house by the time firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

“The second floor roof was compromised and all crews were pulled from that area,” Leith said on Monday. “[The fire was] knocked down and we [were] overhauling from the aerial ladder.”

Leith said the bulk of the fire was on the second floor and had extended into the attic. Crews aggressively worked to put out the fire, stopping it from continuing to spread laterally, he said. By 7:39 p.m. the fire was put out.

About 16 units responded to the fire, including about 45 personnel from Newport Beach, Costa Mesa and Fountain Valley. The house has since been red-tagged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.