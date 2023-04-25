Costa Mesa City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison promotes assistant to new deputy role

Alma Reyes, seen in her office Tuesday, was recently hired to serve as deputy city manager for the city of Costa Mesa.

Costa Mesa officials have announced Alma Reyes — an assistant to City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison who first came to the city in 2011 — has been promoted to serve in the new position of deputy city manager.

Reyes began her tenure with the city as a management analyst with the Public Services Department and then transitioned to Parks and Community Services before serving in a senior-level position with the Fire Department, where she worked under Chief Dan Stefano overseeing finances, human resources and capital projects.

“It’s a position that teaches you a multitude of skill sets,” the 42-year-old Norwalk resident said of an analyst’s job. “[Still], my goal was to reach the city manager’s office and continue to learn from our leaders, learn from our council and really be involved in the strategic planning process.”

Alma Reyes discovered a love for public administration while working for the city of Hawaiian Gardens, where she was raised. Her 10 years there benefited her in 2011, when she took her talents to Costa Mesa. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Reyes in 2019 did just that, serving first as a senior management analyst under then-acting City Manager Tammy Letourneau before Farrell Harrison took the reins that July and later promoted her to assistant.

Since then, Reyes has overseen constituent services, managing the department’s budget as well as citywide projects and special events. In her new role, she will assist with the day-to-day management of city affairs.

“She has accomplished a lot in her time with Costa Mesa, and I am proud to promote her into this new role, where she will have expanded responsibilities and duties,” Farrell Harrison said in an April 14 release. “I look forward to working closely with her on our high-priority initiatives.”

Born in Compton and raised in Hawaiian Gardens, where the impacts of gang violence and drug use could be felt throughout the community, Reyes initially wanted to study law. But while attending Cal State Fullerton in 2001, she took a part-time job as a recreation leader with the city and was hooked.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and public administration in 2003 and later got a master’s in public administration from Cal State Long Beach, while working as an administrative analyst.

City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison has promoted Alma Reyes to the newly created position of Deputy City Manager, moving her into a vital role at City Hall as she assists with the day-to-day management of the City. #CostaMazing #CostaMesaNews https://t.co/F4N9bCfpXW pic.twitter.com/Hp6A3Pe6rA — City of Costa Mesa (@CityofCostaMesa) April 14, 2023

There, she served as a liaison between the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and the community, helping form neighborhood watch groups and communicating with residents about code enforcement, social services and other available resources.

“I was very successful in getting the public engaged and feeling comfortable getting people to come to the City Council and share their concerns,” said Reyes, who is fluent in Spanish.

Today, she continues to use the skills learned throughout her 20-year civil service career which, according to Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens, has greatly benefited City Hall.

“Alma is a consummate professional, who has served the city with excellence and enthusiasm for many years,” Stephens said in the news release. “There is no problem too big or too small for Alma to solve — she is the ‘go to’ when we need to get stuff done.”

For the time being, the position of assistant city manager, vacated by Susan Price upon her retirement last year, remains open. Reyes, whose first day in the new role was April 9, said she’s happy to serve Farrell Harrison, City Council members and the city’s constituents.

“This is a very exciting time in my career,” she said Tuesday. “I’ve spent the last 12 years of my career in Costa Mesa, and I’ve come to call this my home. I think Costa Mesa is amazing.”