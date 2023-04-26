Witness in Newport Beach fight sought

The parking lot at 3101 Newport Boulevard where a fight broke out when bars closed last Saturday in Newport Beach.

Newport Beach police are seeking a potential witness of a fight that happened over the weekend who was seen in surveillance footage recorded nearby.

The individual being sought was shown wearing a black baseball cap, long-sleeve heather-gray “Jack’s Surfboards” crew-neck sweatshirt, and blue jeans in an image taken from footage recorded near a parking lot at 3101 Newport Blvd. That’s where a fight took place at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Newport Beach police said in a news release.

Newport Beach police sought the person in this photo regarding a fight that happened in a parking lot on Saturday. (Newport Beach Police)

The person in the photo shared by investigators is not suspected of any wrongdoing, Newport Beach Police Sgt. Sean Dugan said. However, he may have been an eyewitness to the altercation on Saturday and detectives hope he might be able to help them piece together what happened.

Officials declined to release further information about the fight, citing an ongoing investigation. Police described it as an isolated incident, and said there was no related threat to the public.