MacArthur Boulevard onramp to SR-73 closed Saturday night through Monday morning

The northbound MacArthur Boulevard onramp to the SR-73 will be closed part of this weekend as construction continues on the freeway’s bridges.

Caltrans spokesman Nathan Abler said Thursday the closures are because of an ongoing construction project intended to preserve the service lives of 10 bridges along the freeway.

This closure is expected to be in force for 55 hours, which Abler noted was for the safety of the workers while they replace the approach slabs to the bridge. As a detour, Caltrans is recommending drivers continue on MacArthur Boulevard, turn left onto Jamboree Road, then right onto Bristol Street to reach an onramp to the SR-73.

The SR-73 spans much of southern Orange County and begins in Costa Mesa, off of the 405 Freeway and ends at Interstate 5 in San Juan Capistrano.

There will be electronic changeable message signs to notify drivers of the closure, though work will be subject to potential changes because of traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and materials or construction-related issues, according to Caltrans officials.