Man suspected of slamming a cat against windshields sentenced

A 38-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday and was immediately sentenced to six months in jail for slamming a cat against the windshields of cars in Huntington Beach, killing the feline.

Beau Browning Watson pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals and two counts of vandalism, all misdemeanors. Watson accepted a plea deal from Orange County Superior Court Judge Craig Robison, over the objections of prosecutors, that reduced the charges from felonies to misdemeanors.

Watson was given credit for 86 days in custody.

Police were called about 8 p.m. March 21 to the 1800 block of Main Street regarding a disturbance of the peace complaint, said Jessica Cuchilla, a spokeswoman for the Huntington Beach Police Department.

When the officers arrived, they found Browning had smashed the cat against parked cars, breaking two windshields, Cuchilla said.