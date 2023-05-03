OCC professor one of 6 selected for ‘Teacher of Year’ award by Orange County ed officials

Many consider teaching a thankless profession, but one Orange Coast College instructor received a busload of gratitude last week, when a visit from a “prize patrol” declared her one of Orange County Department of Education’s Teachers of the Year.

Biology professor Kelli Elliot was stunned on Thursday after a bright yellow school bus full of county administrators, sponsors and a camera crew arrived on the Costa Mesa campus and presented her with the special award during one of her classes.

“It was a total shock,” Elliot said of the surprise visit in an interview Wednesday. “At first it felt awkward to be singled out — I work with so many amazing people — but as time has gone on, I’ve accepted it and feel proud.”

A yellow school bus served as a “prize patrol” Thursday, as OCDE officials paid surprise visits to name 2024 Teachers of the Year. (Courtesy of Orange County Department of Education)

Presented in person by OCDE Deputy Supt. Ramon Miramontes, the distinction recognizes outstanding instructors throughout the county with more than eight years of teaching experience who’ve been nominated by their peers.

Elliot was one of 62 educators to be named teachers of the year in their districts. Among those, six were chosen for the county-level distinction, following an intense review process and multiple interviews.

In an essay describing her teaching style and educational philosophy, Elliot recalled visiting the beach with her mother as a child and learning that inside every sand dollar there were five “doves,” which were actually teeth.

Now she does the same in class for students learning about Echinoidea species and encourages them to draw what they see in their notebooks. She hopes to connect students to the curriculum and concepts through hands-on work, deep discussions and field trips that make lessons come alive.

OCC biology professor Kelli Elliot, third from right, poses with students and her county Teacher of the Year Award on Thursday. (Courtesy of Orange County Department of Education)

“My biggest goal, if I can work it into any class, is to get them outside,” said the 48-year-old Long Beach resident. “If I can get them outside, either developing skills for collecting data and/or just appreciating everything around them, that’s where I love to be.”

Elliot came to Orange Coast College’s Biology Department in 2005. Prior to that, she earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from San Diego State University in 1996 and a master’s of science degree in biological sciences from Cal State Fullerton in 2000.

OCC President Angelica Suarez said she was immensely proud of Elliot’s recognition.

Join us in celebrating the 2024 Orange County Teachers of the Year! These outstanding educators are making a difference in their communities and inspiring their students to strive for their best. 👏



https://t.co/IjEKMXYkAe — OCDE (@OCDeptofEd) April 28, 2023

“Professor Elliot’s commitment to empowering and inspiring students to experience “the wonder of nature” (as she describes it) is symbolic of her unwavering dedication to academic excellence and student success,” Suarez said in a statement.

Other recipients of the Orange County Department of Education’s 2024 Teacher of the Year award are:



Laura Blackie, a fourth-grade teacher at San Joaquin Elementary School in Saddleback Valley Unified School District;

Vivian Chang, who teaches fifth-graders at Red Hill Elementary School in Tustin Unified School District;

Francisco Sandoval, a sixth-grade teacher at Orangethorpe Elementary School, part of Fullerton School District;

Matthew Smith, who teaches seventh- and eighth-grade math classes at Red Hill Lutheran School;

Leslie Whitaker, a third-grade teacher at Esencia K-8 School, part of Capistrano Unified School District.

The six finalists may apply for the California Teachers of the Year program in August. They will also be honored at a Nov. 6 gala dinner at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, where they will receive $25,000 cash prizes provided by the Orange County Teachers of the Year Award Foundation.