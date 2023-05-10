Plans for a Northgate Market in Costa Mesa begin to bear fruit

A demolition crew Wednesday works on the new Northgate Market at the Harbor Center shopping plaza in Costa Mesa, where city planning officials approved the project Monday.

After years of preparation, plans to build a Northgate Market in Costa Mesa — complete with a grocery store, bakery and tortilleria, indoor and outdoor dining, a bar and a stage for live entertainment — are beginning to take shape.

The Costa Mesa Planning Commission on Monday approved several entitlements for proposed new additions to the 68,128-square-foot Harbor Center shopping center site, located at 2300 Harbor Blvd.

The commissioners also signed off on a reduction in the number of required parking spaces and granted the owners of the business the right to apply for licenses to sell alcohol to store customers and to serve beer, wine and liquor at dining areas inside the store and an outdoor patio.

A rendering of a new Northgate Market being planned for a vacant storefront at 2300 Harbor Blvd. in Costa Mesa. (Courtesy of the city of Costa Mesa)

Founded in Anaheim in 1980 by Miguel González Jiménez and still operated by members of the González family, the popular chain now comprises 44 locations throughout the Southland.

Joshua González, the company’s director of operations, on Monday responded to commissioner questions about the sale and consumption of alcohol at the site, previously occupied by an Albertsons, and potential noise impacts to neighbors who live just 200 feet away.

He described the Costa Mesa location as a flagship store that would not only provide an authentic “mercado” experience, but serve as a gathering place in the local community.

An employee at the La Habra Northgate Market tortilleria, seen in 2019, stirs corn mixed with lime. A similar market, with a 16-foot onsite corn silo, is being planned for Costa Mesa. (Cody Long / Los Angeles Times)

“This type of concept, we’ve never done before,” González told the panel. “We think it’s going to be a very unique concept that highlights regional foods of Mexico and Latin America. It will be the first time we’ve done something to this extent.”

In addition to numerous customer offerings, Northgate Costa Mesa will also operate a commissary kitchen and plans to work with local street vendors and food sellers, as well as members of Orange Coast College’s culinary program.

During an hours-long discussion, commissioners meticulously discussed everything from noise abatement techniques to emergency exits to the provision of parking stalls at the 27-acre shopping plaza, anchored by a Home Depot, TJ Maxx, Rite Aid and HomeGoods store.

Aside from already planning to build a block wall topped by double-paned glass panels along the outdoor dining area and committing to provide onsite security, the owners also plan to install devices to monitor noise levels throughout the property and provide archival readings to the city upon request.

A 149-square-foot-stage inside the store will allow Northgate to serve as a bit of an event space, a place where food demonstrations or musical performances might be held, according to González.

“We don’t plan on having deeply amplified music — it’s really to be able to have a unique experience while you’re dining with your family,” he said. “Our goal is not to have any noise transmit to the adjacent neighbors.”

The commission went a step further, requiring any music or live performances end by 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and prohibiting televisions in any outdoor seating or dining areas.

Still, panelists seemed largely impressed with the González family’s plans for the site.

“I heard about Northgate coming to Costa Mesa back in 2020 — it’s been a long time coming,” said Commissioner Jimmy Vivar. “This is going to be a vibrant place for the community and will definitely be a destination, not just a place where you go shopping and leave, but a place that builds community.”

Commissioner Jon Zich, who was unfamiliar with the Northgate Market brand, visited a store in Santa Ana over the weekend and called the experience “exceptional.”

“It was after seeing that store that I really felt like I couldn’t wait for your store to come to Costa Mesa,” he said. “I think the community is going to be thrilled to see it.”