Laguna Beach approves proclamation in support of National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Laguna Beach will recognize National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday, June 2.

Mayor Bob Whalen read a proclamation declaring the city would observe the day of recognition locally.

The clauses read in the council chambers stated that Americans are 26 times more likely to be killed by a gun homicide than those living in other high-income countries. The proclamation also noted more than 120 people are killed by gun violence, and more than 200 sustain gun-related injury, across the nation daily.

Bita Karabian, a volunteer with the Orange County chapter of Moms Demand Action, a group advocating for public safety measures to protect people from gun violence, addressed the council.

“These types of proclamations are so important because they help raise awareness about America’s gun violence epidemic and make clear that gun violence is preventable if we all work together and say, ‘Enough,’” Karabian said. “... We hope that by shedding light on the toll of gun violence, we can come together as a community to stop what is a preventable epidemic.

“Although there are times when it may feel as if nothing ever can or will be done to end gun violence, we continue to educate, raise awareness, organize, advocate and rally for safer communities. Together, we can build a future free from gun violence.”

To help raise awareness, people are asked to wear orange throughout the first weekend in June. The color symbolizes the value of each person’s life, Karabian added. Members of the Moms Demand Action team attended Tuesday’s meeting in orange attire. They held orange signs saying, “We can end gun violence.”

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf called it “ridiculous” and “sickening” that more kids lose their lives to gun violence than from cancer and accidents.

“It’s the responsibility of our Congress to pay attention,” Kempf said. “They’re so busy infighting about their stupid debt limit that they’re not really thinking about what’s important, and that’s the kids. These kids are getting killed randomly. Every day we have another shooting. … It just gets to the point where it’s just dumbfounding why they’re not doing anything about that.”

