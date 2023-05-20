Laguna Beach responds to community issues regarding South Laguna beach operations

The Laguna Beach City Council looked at several community issues concerning the beaches it’s taken over from the county, including the installation of warning signage, a push for fire pits at Aliso Beach (one is shown above), the location of the Pride lifeguard tower at West Street Beach, and continued advocacy for enforcement against the breaching of the Aliso Beach berm.

Laguna Beach city officials plan to address several community concerns relating to the operation of South Laguna beaches after soliciting feedback from residents.

Having assumed control of the associated beaches (Aliso, Camel Point, Laguna Royale, Table Rock, Thousand Steps and West Street) from the county of Orange on March 1, the city is heading into its first summer overseeing the additional territory.

Marine safety personnel have executed 25 rescues since the city took over South Laguna beaches, per a staff report. They have also rendered medical aid to 237 people, carried out 940 preventative actions and conducted more than 6,000 ordinance enforcement measures.

The Laguna Beach City Council looked at several community issues concerning those beaches during its regular meeting Tuesday, including the installation of warning signage, a push for fire pits at Aliso Beach, the location of the Pride lifeguard tower at West Street Beach, and continued advocacy for enforcement against the breaching of the Aliso Beach berm.

Councilman Alex Rounaghi encouraged the city to be upfront with beachgoers by informing them of the natural hazards occurring off South Laguna beaches.

“Obviously, we don’t want to fearmonger [or] limit access to the coast, but I just think people, when you’re visiting the beach, you want to be able to know how dangerous it is,” Rounaghi said. “It’s not Disneyland down there.”

Several residents told the City Council that fire pits had been a longstanding tradition at Aliso Beach prior to their removal during the coronavirus pandemic. They were part and parcel of group outings such as drum circles.

Fire Chief Niko King said Aliso Beach is located in the very high fire hazard severity zone. The council decided to move forward with a plan for a mix of wood-burning and propane fire pits, with a plan to put mitigation measures in place. Council members expressed a desire to strike a balance between preserving heritage and protecting against hazards such as high wind events.

“It sounds like there’s a consensus there to have staff come back with a combination of some wood fire pits and some propane fire pits, and obviously with direction of the [fire] chief to develop whatever suggestions he can in terms of location and conditions that will minimize fire risk,” Mayor Bob Whalen said. “There is a long history and tradition there that I think we can respect.”

Laguna Beach Pride 365 members wave Pride flags at the Laguna Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday. (Andrew Turner)

The Pride lifeguard tower will be moved south of its current location after residents raised concerns about flammable vegetation on the adjacent cliff. Some pointed to the possibility of hate crimes, referencing the Long Beach tower that burned in a suspected arson.

A suggestion was made during public comments that the tower could move to Main Beach for greater visibility, while another called the tower divisive.

More than a dozen members of Laguna Pride 365 showed up to the meeting, waving rainbow flags in support of the tower remaining at West Street. Jim Dewey said the message is not to make Laguna Beach a “gays-only town but a gay-friendly town.”

“I’m 80 years old now, and people that are still alive in my generation are wondering what happened to Laguna Beach,” Dewey said. “Why is it no longer a gay destination, the way Key West, Provincetown, Fire Island and other places [are]? What happened? We need to make this an interesting place for gay people to come. … This is not a divisive thing. It’s a symbol of inclusiveness, of diversity.”

The council also approved the installation of a surveillance camera near the Pride tower location.

A beachgoer walks along Aliso Creek Beach through the Aliso Creek runoff where it meets the ocean on a December day in 2020. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Environmentalists have long railed against breaching of a sand berm at Aliso Beach, and the council directed staff to prepare an ordinance for enforcement.

Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow said signage on site will specifically request that the public not breach the berm. Authorities will continue to seek to educate the public on the matter.

Council members also directed city staff to develop a special event permit process for private events at South Laguna beaches.