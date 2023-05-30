Advertisement
69th annual Memorial Day event draws families, veterans to Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park

Dwight Hanson of the U.S. Marine Corps, left, escorts Maria Simpson.
Dwight Hanson of the U.S. Marine Corps, left, escorts Maria Simpson, a Gold Star mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Abraham Simpson, during the honorary wreath laying celebration during the 69th annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park in Costa Mesa on Monday.
(James Carbone)
By Lilly NguyenStaff Writer 
At Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park and Mortuary on Monday the public turned out to honor the memory of fallen members of the U.S. armed forces during the 69th annual Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the Freedom Committee of Orange County.

The ceremony included a parade of military flags, the posting of colors, an honorary wreath laying, a rifle salute and the release of doves, in addition to musical selections by the Orange Empire Chorus.

This year’s keynote speaker was Col. Wayne Scott, who served for 29 years as a communications and information officer in the U.S. Air Force. Scott retired in November 2005.

Two flyovers were featured as part of the event, which included the 146th Airlift Wing of the state National Guard and Dawn Patrol.

The Costa Mesa commemoration was one of several coastal Orange County gatherings to mark the somber holiday.

A Boy Scout from Troop 711 of Orange County, plants a U.S. flag.
A Boy Scout from Troop 711 of Orange County, plants a U.S. flag for the 69th annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park in Costa Mesa on Monday.
(James Carbone)

Lilly Nguyen

Lilly Nguyen covers Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot, she worked for the Orange County Register as a freelance reporter and general assignment intern. She earned her bachelor’s in journalism at Cal State Long Beach. (714) 966-4623.

