Spirits were lively at Newport Beach Wine & Spirits Festival

From left, Carolyn Barrett, Ellen Norris and JulIa Dupps sample wine from the Duckhorn Portfolio during the Newport Beach Wine & Spirits Festival at the Balboa Bay Resort.

Merriment ran freely on Saturday and Sunday as part of the Newport Beach Wine & Spirits Festival, which returned to the Balboa Bay Resort over Memorial Day weekend.

The festival, marking its 18th year, featured more than 60 different vendors and included not only drinks aplenty but bites and live music.

Participating vendors included DAOU, 818 Tequila and other similar brands for guests to sample. The price of admission was $145 for one day and $215 for both days. The festival opened Friday evening with a special wine dinner.

From left, Krissey Nardecchia, Bryan Zatica and Lisa VanCourt toasted with Maestro Dobel tequila during the Newport Beach Wine & Spirits Festival at the Balboa Bay Resort on Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

“This is one of our favorite weekends of the year,” said Jason Hsieh, food and beverage director at Balboa Bay Resort, in a statement. “With such great views here, it’s the perfect destination to enjoy a glass of wine or sample some tequilas or spirits.”

New to this year’s festivities was the Macallan Speyside Lounge, where guests were able to sample a few cocktails made from the brand’s single malt Scotch whiskey in a “speakeasy” setting, as part of a collaboration between the resort and Macallan this year. Also present this weekend were aerial silk performers among a number of other activities.