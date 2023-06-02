Sage Hill seniors celebrate unity as they graduate

Students await taking the stage during the minutes before the 2023 Sage Hill graduation ceremony on Friday.

At Sage Hill School on Newport Coast Drive, graduating seniors looking ahead to their next chapter said their farewells during commencement exercises Friday evening.

A contingent of 133 seniors made their way across the stage at Wilkins Town Square on campus to the applause and recognition of families and friends. It was the 21st graduating class since the campus opened in 2000.

Faculty Speaker Arlie Parker gets high fives as he walks down the student tunnel at the 2023 Sage Hill graduation ceremony on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Sage Hill has offered us more than I ever thought was imaginable for a high school,” said student speaker Ava Herin.

“Now, as we take the stage and receive our diplomas, we are leaving Sage Hill as leaders, blazing our own paths and redefining the word courage,” Herin said. “Sage Hill has taught each one of us how to take any situation and make it our own; to embrace failure for the chance to discover new opportunities, and to never give up even if we cannot reap the rewards of our hard work.

“I am very proud of all of us for making it this far, for standing together even when we were forced apart, and for leaving a profound impact on future classes of Sage Hill.”

Student speaker Ava Herin gives the class oration during the 2023 Sage Hill graduation ceremony on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)