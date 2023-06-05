Costa Mesa man charged with 2022 rape of woman in Newport Beach

Jack Douglas Kanen, who was being held on $755,000 bail, did not enter a plea at his arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana Friday.

A 29-year-old Costa Mesa man was charged Friday with raping a woman and assaulting her with a feeding tube in Newport Beach.

Jack Douglas Kanen was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object and force, a count of forcible oral copulation, a count of assault with the intent to commit a sex offense, a count of assault with a deadly weapon and a count of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, all felonies.

Kanen, who was being held on $755,000 bail, did not enter a plea at his arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana Friday. He was ordered to return to court for arraignment June 20 in the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

Kanen was accused of attacking the victim on Jan. 20, 2022, according to the criminal complaint.

Messages sent to Newport Beach police and the Orange County district attorney’s office for further details were not immediately returned.