Circus Bella to kick off summer in Laguna Beach with free shows

Circus Bella will be performing its new summer show “Bananas” at Bluebird Park in Laguna Beach on Saturday.

With school out for summer, Laguna Beach families will have a chance to spend some time together enjoying some in-the-park entertainment.

Circus Bella, which gained a following in Laguna Beach during the coronavirus pandemic as an outdoor show, will be back at Bluebird Park on Saturday with two free shows, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The new summer show, “Bananas,” runs for an hour, and attendees can expect to see acrobats, aerialists, clowns, jugglers, unicycles and more from the one-ring circus act. Performers will also be backed by the music of a six-piece band.

The public is invited to bring blankets or beach chairs to enjoy the show, but dogs are not permitted in Bluebird Park.

“It’s hugely popular, and it’s a great location for it over at Bluebird,” Mayor Bob Whalen said in his regular appearance on the City Chats podcast this week. “I expect it will be well attended this year. The kids love it, so glad we’re able to bring that back again.”

Funding for the Circus Bella performances is provided by the lodging establishments and the city of Laguna Beach, city officials said.

The Laguna Beach Lifeguard Tower stands next to the volleyball courts at Main Beach in downtown Laguna. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Summer season sees increase in lifeguards in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach marine safety officials plan to fully staff the lifeguard towers in the coastal town beginning Saturday, which will mark the first weekend of summer recess for the city’s school-aged population.

Authorities offered several tips to help the public avoid dangerous situations while visiting the sand and surf. Beachgoers are urged to stay hydrated, to enter the water feet first, and to never swim alone. Before swimming, learn about rip current safety, and when in the water, swim near a lifeguard.

The first session of the city’s junior lifeguards program will be held on Monday. City officials estimate that around 500 children between the ages of 8 and 14 years old participate annually in the program, which teaches kids about marine safety activities, ocean safety, rescue techniques and physical fitness.

The Red Phone Booth installation called “Call to Action,” with an octopus stationed on top of a phone booth along Forest Avenue in Laguna Beach is the creation by Jeffrey Skarvan. (File Photo)

Red phone booth public art installation

The next iteration of public art at the red telephone booth on Forest Avenue will be unveiled next week.

A dedication ceremony will be held for the new installation, “We Need to Talk,” created by Julie Setterholm and Candice Brokenshire on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

