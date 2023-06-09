Cloud Campus closes its doors with final graduating class of 2023

Cloud Campus graduates are all smiles as they pose after receiving Parent-Teacher Organization Senior Scholarship certificate during the Cloud Campus High School Class of 2023 Commencement Ceremony at Saint Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach on Thursday.

As teachers and faculty handed off the diplomas to this year’s graduating class, they also waved goodbye to Cloud Campus, which will now officially close, following direction from district officials in April.

“Graduates, may you look back on your time at Cloud Campus with fond memories,” said Principal Raquel Stephens. “May the skills you acquired at Cloud Campus be the launching point into the next chapter of your college and career goals. Cloud Campus was truly a special time in many lives and a great chapter in our district’s history.

Cloud Campus class of 2023 Valedictorian Lauren James sings the National Anthem for the start of the Cloud Campus High School Class of 2023 Commencement Ceremony at Saint Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“I wish you all good success! Congratulations, Class of 2023!”

About 21 students graduated on Thursday at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach, many of which had participated in the Cloud Campus program for the last three years. A number more were original students from when Cloud Campus was created in 2020 as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic. District officials confirmed that the virtual learning platform served roughly 3,000 students.

Ninety percent of students will be going to college, with about the remaining 10% planning on going to a trade school after graduation. Commencement speakers included Sentra Ho and Jonathan Lohr, and Lauren James, who is also the named valedictorian, sang the National Anthem.