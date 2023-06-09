New archway welcomes Huntington Beach back to the Secret Garden

Eulaleo Urkuesa-Gonzalez, Edgar Herrera Juan Lemus of Naddour’s Custom Metal Work secure a new archway to the entrance of the Secret Garden in Huntington Central Park Friday.

Volunteers with the Huntington Beach Tree Society celebrated the installation Friday of a new archway at the Secret Garden, a feature of Huntington Central Park they have been tending to for the past 10 years.

The improvement is the latest in an overhaul of the garden spurred largely by extreme winter storms in Southern California over the winter, said Tree Society volunteer Steve Engel. Gravel pathways winding through the green space were furrowed and stripped by heavy rains, creating numerous trip hazards. It had to be closed to the public in April.

Shari Engel, from left, Steve Engel, Juana Mueller, Nancy Keller, Robin Blanchard and Betty Reinertson of the Huntington Beach Tree Society pose for a photo as a new archway is installed Friday at the entrance to the Secret Garden at Huntington Central Park.

(Eric Licas)

The paths have since been resurfaced, thanks largely to fundraising by this year’s class of the Robert Mayer Leadership Academy. With the installation of the archway, the Tree Society hopes to have the garden reopened in about a week.

“People have been understanding, so I won’t say they’ve been upset,” Engel said. “But with the spring and part of the summer behind us, it would have been good to have for people. There will still be plenty of flowers here for a while longer though.”

The archway was built by Naddour’s Custom Metalwork in Santa Ana and paid for by a single donor. Engel declined to specify how much was paid for the piece or name the person who covered its cost. But he said it was possible she might come forward at some point in the future.

Shari Engel ducks under caution tape as a new archway for the Secret Garden arrives at Huntington Central Park Friday. (Eric Licas)

Saul Toxicoia, from left, Juan Lemus and Juan Cruz of Naddour’s Custom Metalwork install a new archway at the Secret Garden in Huntington Central Park Friday. (Eric Licas)

Steve Engels, left, watches Saul Toxicoia, Juan Cruz and Edgar Herrera install a new archway at the Secret Garden in Huntington Central Park Friday. (Eric Licas)

Saul Toxicoia ties a new archway for a secret garden at Huntington Central Park to a forklift Friday. (Eric Licas)