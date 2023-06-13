Advertisement
Crowds turn out for Circus Bella shows in Laguna Beach

Clown jugglers dressed as bananas at Bluebird Park in Laguna Beach on Saturday.
Clown jugglers including Calvin Kai Ku, center, cross-juggle during the final act of the Circus Bella “Bananas” show at Bluebird Park in Laguna Beach on Saturday.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Residents and visitors flocked to Bluebird Park on Saturday, as Circus Bella returned to Laguna Beach with two free shows over the weekend.

Circus Bella rolled out its 14th annual summer season show, “Bananas,” a family-friendly event for children of all ages.

Kids get a front row-view of Natasha Kaluza of the Circus Bella "Bananas."
Kids get a front-row view of Natasha Kaluza, who entertains on the floor of the Circus Bella “Bananas” show at Bluebird Park in Laguna Beach on Saturday.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

After the shows rose to popularity locally during the coronavirus pandemic, a sizable crowd turned out again for the one-ring outdoor act.

The masses were entertained by aerialists, acrobats, clowns, jugglers and unicyclists. The show was directed by Circus Bella co-founder Abigail Munn.

Aerialist Dworia Galilea twirls and twists during her act at the Circus Bella "Bananas" show in Laguna Beach on Saturday.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Music for the show was composed by Rob Reich, who plays both accordion and keyboard. The six-piece Circus Bella All-Star Band also included violinist Clare Armenante, trumpet player Ian Carey, saxophone player Kasey Knudsen, percussionist Michael Pinkham and Jonathan Seiberlich on the tuba.

Free to the public, the performances were funded by the lodging establishments and the city of Laguna Beach.

Tightwire act Logan Kerr balances in front of the audience during the Circus Bella "Bananas" show in Laguna Beach.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Andrew Turner

