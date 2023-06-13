Crowds turn out for Circus Bella shows in Laguna Beach
Residents and visitors flocked to Bluebird Park on Saturday, as Circus Bella returned to Laguna Beach with two free shows over the weekend.
Circus Bella rolled out its 14th annual summer season show, “Bananas,” a family-friendly event for children of all ages.
After the shows rose to popularity locally during the coronavirus pandemic, a sizable crowd turned out again for the one-ring outdoor act.
The masses were entertained by aerialists, acrobats, clowns, jugglers and unicyclists. The show was directed by Circus Bella co-founder Abigail Munn.
Music for the show was composed by Rob Reich, who plays both accordion and keyboard. The six-piece Circus Bella All-Star Band also included violinist Clare Armenante, trumpet player Ian Carey, saxophone player Kasey Knudsen, percussionist Michael Pinkham and Jonathan Seiberlich on the tuba.
Free to the public, the performances were funded by the lodging establishments and the city of Laguna Beach.
