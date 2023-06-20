Kids are off and running for this year’s Junior Lifeguard season at Balboa Pier
Summer is officially here with the start of the Newport Beach Junior Lifeguards season.
A reported 1,416 kids turned out for the first day of the program nearby Balboa Pier on Tuesday to meet up with their new instructors and test their physical skills.
The seven-week-long program, which is divided into two sessions — the morning and afternoon, is considered a rite of passage by many residents in Newport Beach and other nearby beach cities.
This year’s class was set to be the first in the city’s new junior lifeguard headquarters, but construction issues caused that opening to be pushed until next year. City officials said this year’s program will continue to operate out of the same trailer it has for the last 39 years.
