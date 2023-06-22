Newport-Mesa Unified announces 4 key personnel changes for coming school year

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District has in recent days announced the appointment of two new principals at Wilson and College Park elementary schools, an addition to administrative staff and the promotion of another to assistant superintendent at the district level.

The newest face to the district is Paula Lytz, who will be the coordinator of student services at the elementary level. Lytz comes from the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, where she was a principal on special assignment prior to her hiring at Newport-Mesa. Lytz has over 25 years of experience in education.

“Paula Lytz has extensive experience identifying research-based models of support to increase student outcomes and improve students’ academic, social-emotional and mental health. We are excited for her to join the Newport-Mesa team,” Kerrie Torres, assistant superintendent of secondary education, said in a statement.

Kurt Suhr was named assistant superintendent of elementary education earlier this month. Suhr has been with the district for more than 25 years and is himself a graduate of the district.

Prior to his promotion, Suhr worked as a teacher, teacher on special assignment, assistant principal, principal and director of elementary education. He is described by district officials as “instrumental” in reopening schools following the pandemic closures. He will be responsible for leading the development, selection and implementation of the district’s elementary programs and supporting principals and schools.

Lorena Rubio is also a Newport-Mesa Unified graduate and will be the principal for her former elementary school, Wilson Elementary. She began her career at Pomona Elementary, before moving to the Santa Ana Unified School District, where she was a teacher, certificated learning and achievement specialist, assistant principal and interim principal. She was most recently the principal of Orange Unified School District’s La Veta Elementary and Jordan Academy.

Alice Formaneck has been named the new principal at College Park Elementary. She was previously an interim principal at California Elementary and also spent two years as assistant principal at Whittier Elementary. She taught for 15 years at the primary and upper grade levels.

“I am passionate about bringing enthusiasm, professionalism and commitment to my role as a leader, enabling me to better support not only my students and their families but also the staff at College Park,” Formaneck said in a statement.

All except for Rubio will begin their new roles on July 1. Rubio will follow shortly thereafter, on July 17.