Costa Mesa will increase Bridge Shelter capacity to 88, allowing for 16 additional beds

Costa Mesa’s Bridge Shelter, at 3175 Airway Ave., can accommodate 69 regular residents and three emergency-use guests. An expansion plan approved Tuesday would increase the total capacity to 88.

Costa Mesa officials made a significant move intended to help more people transition from the streets into safe shelter and, ultimately, a permanent home, approving an expansion of the capacity of the city’s Bridge Shelter from 72 to 88 beds.

Citing consistent wait lists of about 20 to 30 unhoused individuals seeking entry into the shelter, the City Council approved Tuesday not only increasing capacity, but also bolstering service contracts for meals and shelter management and enhancing an occupancy agreement with Newport Beach, which uses a portion of the space.

Implementing the plan will require nearly $30,000 in capital purchases, namely 16 new bed frames and mattress kits, 43 two-level lockers and inside and outdoor storage to accommodate the needs of new tenants.

The Santa Ana nonprofit Mercy House, which has been operating the shelter since its opening in 2021 and provides staffing, client support and security for the shelter, located at 3175 Airway Ave., had previously been working under an annual not-to-exceed contract of $2 million. That will be increased to $2,185,286.

That will allow the organization to increase its staffing to assist an increased population and to pay for the additional administration and maintenance that will be needed, Nate Robbins, the city’s neighborhood improvement manager, told the council.

“With the $2 million we allocate we get shelter management, housing navigation, security, logistics, janitorial [services], transportation, pet care, snacks and supplies,” he said, adding that Mercy House is expected to have amassed $286,402 in unspent funding in its first two years of operations.

The expansion also calls for increasing the city’s contract with Bracken’s Kitchen, a Garden Grove nonprofit that provides three meals per day at the shelter, at a cost of $12.50 per meal. The current annual not-to-exceed contract of $327,600 would be increased to $400,600 to accommodate the potential addition of 16 guests, Robbins said.

To help offset the costs associated with the expansion, Costa Mesa officials are proposing an increase in what the city charges Newport Beach for partial use of the Bridge Shelter, in exchange for allowing the city to increase its share of beds.

The current memo of understanding between the two cities requires Newport Beach to pay Costa Mesa $1 million annually for exclusive access to 20 of the facility’s 72 beds, three of which are emergency, one-night only spaces. The city also pays a one-time capital cost of $50,000 each year, Robbins explained.

Under the new agreement, the neighboring city would pay $1,275,000, along with the ongoing capital cost contribution, but would get five more beds. It would have the option of paying an additional $155 per night for any Costa Mesa bed that becomes vacant and cannot be filled.

“So, rather than have that bed stay vacant, Newport could use it,” Robbins said. “Then, we’re getting additional revenue to help offset our costs at the shelter.”

Newport Beach spokesman John Pope said the City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to approve the contract.

“Having available shelter beds is critical to the success of our homeless outreach efforts,” Pope wrote in an email. “The 20 beds leased by the [city] are consistently filled, so the addition of five more beds for those experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach will help address a top priority for our community.”

Members of the Costa Mesa City Council Tuesday questioned Robbins about the current census and were told the shelter typically houses 69 individuals, serving more than 200 people each year. In comments, panelists expressed their support of the expansion.

“Having a program like this is indispensable, knowing that, when you encounter someone homeless on the street, you actually have options and are not trying to figure out what to do with them,” said Councilman Loren Gameros, whose Council District 2 includes the shelter.

“We focus, as a council up here, to provide housing for everybody, and this is a perfect example of how far we’re willing to go to do such things.”