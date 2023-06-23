Laguna Beach police lead joint enforcement against speeding and loud exhaust

The Laguna Beach Police Department led a joint enforcement operation to mitigate speeding and loud exhaust violations in coastal Orange County on Saturday, June 17.

The Laguna Beach Police Department recently led a team of law enforcement agencies in targeting speeding motorists and those operating a vehicle with loud exhaust.

Such issues have frequently been identified by Laguna Beach residents as quality-of-life concerns, an activity that authorities say persists up and down the Orange County coastline.

“Aftermarket or custom vehicle exhausts that exceed noise limits set by law are a continual problem along the coastal communities within Orange County,” Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said in a statement. “Our communities are greatly affected by the nuisance of loud noise, and we will continue to work with our neighboring police agencies to address the issue.”

The task force was deployed on Saturday, June 17. The Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Tustin police departments, as well as the Bureau of Automotive Repair, joined in the enforcement efforts.

Officers stopped 80 vehicles for code violations, writing 69 citations with some of those coming for loud or modified exhaust. Bureau of Automotive Repair personnel inspected six vehicles for modified exhaust violations. One driver was arrested, and their vehicle impounded, after it was discovered that they had several outstanding warrants.

Similar joint enforcement efforts are expected to continue through August.

Summer parking rates, trolleys returning to Laguna Beach

School is out for summer, and the art festival season is just around the corner.

That means Laguna Beach is on the cusp of its busiest time of year, and, in preparation, the city will be charging summer parking rates as demand for parking downtown and along the coast goes up.

Summer parking rates will be in effect beginning Monday, and city officials said parking enforcement hours will be extended from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the festival season.

Multispace pay stations will replace the parking meters on Frontage Road and Laguna Canyon Road in front of the Sawdust Festival. Opening day is June 30 for the Sawdust Festival and Art-A-Fair. The Festival of Arts will open its doors on July 5.

Festival parking passes are being sold for the Act V and Laguna College of Art and Design parking lots for $25. A premier festival parking pass, which is $50, grants the pass holder access to the Community and Susi Q Center lot. A free trolley service will make stops at the Sawdust Festival, Art-A-Fair, Festival of Arts, Laguna Playhouse and in the downtown. Passes can be purchased at the Community and Susi Q Center.

Laguna Beach will run its free summer trolley service along four routes from June 30 through Sept. 4.

The Canyon Route goes from the Act V lot to the festivals and the downtown, leaving every 20 minutes. The Summer Breeze Route brings visitors in from 16355 Laguna Canyon Road in Irvine to the downtown area.

The Long Coastal Route arrives every 40 minutes with service going from downtown to the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point. The Short Coastal Route takes off every 30 minutes, running from North Cliff Drive to Mission Hospital. Both routes run along Coast Highway.

For more information, visit lagunabeachcity.net/trolley.