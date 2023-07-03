Advertisement
Cat saved from home that caught fire in Newport Beach

A Newport Beach firefighter carries a cat that was rescued from a home that caught fire Friday evening.
A Newport Beach firefighter carries a cat that was rescued from an above-garage housing unit that caught fire on the 400 block of Heliotrope Avenue Friday evening.
(Courtesy of Newport Beach Fire Department)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
A cat trapped in a home that caught fire in Newport Beach was rescued by firefighters who managed to quickly extinguish the blaze Friday.

A neighbor reported the fire on the 400 block of Heliotrope Avenue, Newport Beach Fire Department officials wrote in a news release. Firefighters arrived at 5:46 p.m., and found flames at the entrance of an above-garage unit that was filled with smoke.

Crews quickly put out the fire and searched the residence. A cat who had taken refuge underneath a bed was found, but no people were inside.

Newport Beach Animal Care was looking after the pet until its owner was able to pick it up. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire was under investigation.

“The fire would have been much more severe if not for the timely call from the neighbor and the quick response from fire crews,” Newport Beach fire officials wrote in their release.

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

