Cat saved from home that caught fire in Newport Beach

A Newport Beach firefighter carries a cat that was rescued from an above-garage housing unit that caught fire on the 400 block of Heliotrope Avenue Friday evening.

A cat trapped in a home that caught fire in Newport Beach was rescued by firefighters who managed to quickly extinguish the blaze Friday.

A neighbor reported the fire on the 400 block of Heliotrope Avenue, Newport Beach Fire Department officials wrote in a news release. Firefighters arrived at 5:46 p.m., and found flames at the entrance of an above-garage unit that was filled with smoke.

Crews quickly put out the fire and searched the residence. A cat who had taken refuge underneath a bed was found, but no people were inside.

Newport Beach Animal Care was looking after the pet until its owner was able to pick it up. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire was under investigation.

“The fire would have been much more severe if not for the timely call from the neighbor and the quick response from fire crews,” Newport Beach fire officials wrote in their release.