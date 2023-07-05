1 killed in Newport Beach crash at Crystal Cove

One of two cars involved in an car crash that resulted in a fatality in this car on Coast Hwy near Crystal Cove State Beach. (Image taken from a video).

A crash on Pacific Coast Highway at Crystal Cove in Newport Beach left one person dead and another hospitalized Wednesday morning.

Several people called 911 to report the collision involving a white sedan and a truck at around 10:15 a.m., Newport Beach police said in a news release. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a hospital.

The driver of the sedan died as a result of their injuries, according to police. Their identity was withheld pending the notification of relatives.

The crash was under investigation, and Newport Beach police were still at the scene as late as 4 p.m. Wednesday, department spokeswoman Heather Rangel said. Eastbound PCH was expected to remain closed between Newport Coast Drive and Crystal Drive for several more hours, and only one westbound lane was open Wednesday afternoon.

Police asked anyone who might have witnessed the crash to contact traffic investigator Nate Farris at NFarris@NBPD.org.