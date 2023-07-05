Advertisement
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Huntington Beach home

The Huntington Beach Police Department.
Officers tried to pull 42-year-old David Yabra for a traffic violation at about 4 p.m., but he did not stop, and later barricaded himself inside a home, Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said.
(File Photo)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
A 42-year-old Anaheim man allegedly led police in a pursuit before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing into a Huntington Beach home that was then surrounded by law enforcement Tuesday evening.

Officers tried to pull the driver over for a traffic violation at about 4 p.m., but he did not stop, Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said. Police chased him to the area of Banning Avenue and Bushard Street, where he abandoned his vehicle.

The man ran through several yards before fleeing into an unlocked home and barricading himself inside. A SWAT team, drone and K9 unit were dispatched as negotiators attempted to coax him out of the residence.

He ultimately surrendered. Officers searched his vehicle and found “a significant quantity of narcotics,” Cuchilla said.

David Yabra was booked at about 6:30 p.m. on suspicion of evading police, possession of narcotics for sale and illegally entering a noncommercial dwelling, according to Huntington Beach police arrest records.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

