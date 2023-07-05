Man arrested after barricading himself inside Huntington Beach home

Officers tried to pull 42-year-old David Yabra for a traffic violation at about 4 p.m., but he did not stop, and later barricaded himself inside a home, Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said.

A 42-year-old Anaheim man allegedly led police in a pursuit before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing into a Huntington Beach home that was then surrounded by law enforcement Tuesday evening.

Officers tried to pull the driver over for a traffic violation at about 4 p.m., but he did not stop, Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said. Police chased him to the area of Banning Avenue and Bushard Street, where he abandoned his vehicle.

The man ran through several yards before fleeing into an unlocked home and barricading himself inside. A SWAT team, drone and K9 unit were dispatched as negotiators attempted to coax him out of the residence.

He ultimately surrendered. Officers searched his vehicle and found “a significant quantity of narcotics,” Cuchilla said.

David Yabra was booked at about 6:30 p.m. on suspicion of evading police, possession of narcotics for sale and illegally entering a noncommercial dwelling, according to Huntington Beach police arrest records.