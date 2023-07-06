Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, July 6, 2023

The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all four pages of Thursday’s newspaper.

Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.

Thank you for reading.

July 6, 2023 Daily Pilot e-newspaper July 6, 2023 Daily Pilot e-newspaper

Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:

A1

A2

A3

A4