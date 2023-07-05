Fourth of July parade in Huntington Beach draws thousands of spectators

Pacifica District Huntington Beach Troop 1 Boy Scouts carry a huge American flag as they march in Tuesday’s parade.

Crowds lined the streets in Huntington Beach on Tuesday to enjoy what’s billed as the largest Fourth of July parade west of the Mississippi River.

It was the city’s 119th annual Fourth of July parade. The celebration started in 1904, commemorating the arrival of the first electric passenger train linking the area with Long Beach and Los Angeles.

Huntington Beach Fourth of July Parade grand marshal Steve Garvey and daughter Candace meet an admirer on Main Street. (Spencer Grant)

Ten-time Major League Baseball All-Star Steve Garvey served as the parade’s main grand marshal. Dwyer Middle School Principal Christa Glembocki was the education grand marshal, mixed martial arts star and Huntington Beach resident Cris Cyborg was the sports grand marshal.

The Pai family served as the community grand marshal.

The Huntington Beach Fourth of July Host Band marches up Main Street during Tuesday’s parade. (Spencer Grant)

Other parade participants included World World II veterans Doris Zavala and Robert St. Paul, Coast Guard Captain Ryan Manning and celebrity guest Madison Taylor Baez.

Huntington Beach Mayor Tony Strickland and daughter Ruby wave to the crowd during Tuesday’s Fourth of July parade. (Spencer Grant)

The parade was part of the Surf City Soul festival which started June 30 and also included Tuesday night’s fireworks show, the 5K Surf City Run and a new cornhole tournament.

World War II veteran Doris Zavala is greeted by an admirer during the Huntington Beach Fourth of July Parade. (Spencer Grant)

Organizers estimated the Surf City Soul events over the long holiday weekend drew more than 500,000 visitors to Huntington Beach.