Grab the lawn chairs! Costa Mesa’s Concerts in the Park returns, one of many in O.C.

Families have fun during Costa Mesa’s Concert in the Park series at Fairview Park in 2022. The three-week free series kicks off on Tuesday.

Grab the lawn chairs and the blankets. It’s July in Costa Mesa, which can only mean one thing — it’s time for Concerts in the Park.

For more than a decade, the annual summertime event has brought a spirit of conviviality to the city’s typically serene Fairview Park, as local residents convene to enjoy free live music, games, food and friendships.

Presented by the city and the nonprofit Costa Mesa Foundation, this year’s three-week series begins Tuesday evening with a 6 p.m. performance by the Reflexx, a Southern California band known for their rendering of alternative classic hits of the ’80s and ’90s.

Residents dance under the setting sun in a line during Costa Mesa’s Concerts in the Park summer series in 2022. (Courtesy of the city of Costa Mesa)

The following Tuesday will feature Santana tribute band Savor, while Huntington Beach high-octane rock and party band Tijuana Dogs is due to headline on July 25, the final installment of the series.

Each concert is preceded by a slate of preshow games and crafts for families, as well as community group booths, a no-host beer and wine garden and food trucks.

While the concerts are obviously at the center of “Concerts in the Park,” those who help put on the event say the real magic is the feeling of community spirit that coalesces as families come together to celebrate summer, togetherness and Costa Mesa’s abundant natural beauty.

“It’s about taking a break from the busy schedule and coming to enjoy free live music, food and kids activities, beer and wine in a beautiful nature park,” said Costa Mesa Foundation President JoJo Crowley, head of a team of volunteers who help make the concerts happen year after year.

The Jasmine Fields band with Courtney Chambers and Randy Redmon, from left, perform during Concerts in the Park in 2021. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

In addition to its entertainment value, the series serves as a major fundraiser for the foundation, which offers some $10,000 in grants to various community groups each year, including nonprofit organizations and school teams.

Crowley said hopeful recipients may apply throughout most of the year with funding requests for special projects, assistance and needed equipment. Those looking to increase their earning capacity may also volunteer to help set up and tear down the concert site for additional funding.

“We’ll take all the help we can get in the summer, because there’s a lot of heavy lifting and organizing — way more than [our] group can do,” he added.

Francine Jimenez, a special events coordinator for the city, said the municipality assists Costa Mesa Foundation each year by assisting with use of the park, including parking and helping arrange the permits necessary to operate at Fairview, which comprises acres of protected land.

City staff also provide a number of community booths designed to help introduce attendees to the many services provided for residents and the wider community. For example, one booth will focus on 2023 being 70 years since the city’s incorporation, offering a trivia game on local history with prizes.

Thousands of locals flocked to Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park in July 2022 for the annual Concerts in the Park series. This year’s three-week series begins Tuesday. (Courtesy of the city of Costa Mesa)

“It’s definitely about community engagement, for people to know exactly what the city is all about, especially in our Parks and Community Services department,” Jimenez said of the city’s presence at the event. “We’ll show what they’re offering throughout the summer and promote city events held throughout the year.”

On the last day of the series, July 25, the city will close down a portion of Placentia Avenue to encourage attendees who may want to walk, bike or scooter to the concert. Jimenez said, no matter how you get there, it’s sure to be fun for all ages.

“If you want to have a good time on a Tuesday night, come enjoy a show, some good food and get to know the community,” she said.

Preshow activities begin each Tuesday at 5 p.m., followed by a concert at 6 p.m. Fairview Park is located at 2525 Placentia Ave., Costa Mesa. Parking is available at nearby Estancia High School. For more visit costamesafoundation.org.

Other free concert series

Costa Mesa isn’t the only city taking advantage of summer weather in the great outdoors. Here’s a look at some of the other cities in Orange County hosting free live music series this summer:

Huntington Beach

Surf City’s 50th annual “Sunday in the Park Concerts” series kicked off June 25 and continues each Sunday at 5 p.m. through Aug. 20 at the city’s Thomas Ridley Central Park Concert Bandstand, behind the library. Free dance lessons start prior to the concert at 4:15 p.m. For more, visit hbconcertband.org/summerseries.

Newport Beach

An annual “Summer Concerts on the Green” takes place outside City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive, starting July 23 at 6 p.m. The series opener is the Sully Band, which will play tunes by Stevie Wonder, the Doobie Brothers, Bill Withers and Bruno Mars. Additional concerts are scheduled for Aug. 20, and Sept. 17, with a final show at Marina Park on Oct. 15. Visit newportbeachca.gov for details.

Laguna Beach

The Laguna Beach Arts Commission kicks off its 40th annual “Music in the Park,” concert this Sunday at 5 p.m. at Bluebird Park, 772 Cress St., Laguna Beach. The series opens with Neil Young tribute the Neil Deal and runs through Aug. 20. Visit lagunabeachcity.net.

Fountain Valley

Fountain Valley’s “Concerts in the Park” series began July 6 and will continue each Thursday evening through July 27, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Fountain Valley Sports Park at Mile Square Park, 16400 Brookhurst St. For details, visit fountainvalley.org/856/special-events.

Santa Ana

The city’s annual “Concerts in the Park” series kicks off July 20 and takes place every Thursday through Aug. 10, hosting a concert at a different location each week. Each event begins at 5:30 p.m. with headliners set to go on stage at 6:30 p.m. This year, community bands have been invited to show off their skills from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. Visit santa-ana.org/concerts-in-the-park for locations and details.