Man, woman abandon sinking boat off Seal Beach

Two people were rescued Sunday night after abandoning their sinking boat off the Seal Beach shoreline. Above, a file photo of the shore at Seal Beach.

A man and woman were rescued from a Seal Beach jetty after they abandoned their sinking boat offshore, authorities said Monday.

The Orange County Fire Authority was notified at 9:27 p.m. Sunday about a potential ocean rescue, Capt. Greg Barta told City News Service.

The Long Beach Fire Department and Seal Beach police and lifeguards also responded, Barta said. They found the sinking boat and the man and woman on a nearby jetty.

Firefighters got the people off the jetty, and paramedics took them to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he said.

A news videographer who went to the scene said the boat was fully submerged.