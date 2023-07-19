Former Huntington Beach principal Daniel Morris to lead Edison High

Daniel Morris has been named the new principal at Edison High. He had been the principal at Huntington Beach High since 2015.

After spending the last eight years as the principal of Huntington Beach High School, Daniel Morris has joined Edison High School in the same role.

Huntington Beach Union High School District officials announced the move Tuesday, signaling a homecoming for Morris, who returns to the school where his administrative career with the district began in 2006. Morris was an assistant principal for four years at Edison.

The announcement comes after former Edison principal Jennifer Graves resigned her position last month. In making the decision, Graves said she would serve as an assistant principal at Huntington Beach Adult School.

“Coming full circle by returning to Edison is something I have always had in my thoughts,” Morris said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the Charger students, staff and community to build upon what Principal Graves and her team worked so hard to create. Edison has a legacy of excellence and is a pillar in the community. I am anxious to get started and can’t be more proud to be a Charger.”

Morris arrived at Huntington Beach in 2015, following a two-year stint as director of alternative education for the Irvine Unified School District. Prior to that, his time in the Huntington Beach Union High School District saw him serve as an assistant principal at Huntington Beach Adult School, as well as Coast and Marina high schools.

A Cal State Fullerton graduate with a bachelor’s degree in history, Morris earned a master’s degree in education administration from Alliant International University.

The new leader of the Chargers received several honors in his time with the Oilers. He was named a regional secondary principal of the year by the Assn. of California School Administrators in 2021. He also was recognized with the Arts Administrator Award by the Orange County Music and Arts Administrators this year.

“It has been an honor to be an Oiler for the last eight years,” Morris added. “I am sad to be leaving Huntington Beach High School but proud of what our students, staff and community accomplished to make the Oiler campus a premier, academic, athletic and arts institution that is nationally recognized. We did this together. There is a lot to be proud of, and a great team is in place to continue this legacy.”

The district has yet to name a new principal for Huntington Beach High.