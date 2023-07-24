Fatal traffic collision kills Florida woman in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach police responded to reports of a traffic collision at around 11 p.m. Sunday night on Beach Boulevard, north of Williams Drive.

A 34-year-old woman from Florida was killed Sunday night in a fatal traffic collision, authorities said.

Huntington Beach police responded to reports of the collision just north of Williams Drive on Beach Boulevard at around 11 p.m. Sunday. The incident involved a pedestrian and a gray 2019 Hyundai Kona. Upon their arrival at the scene, police declared the pedestrian deceased, and the driver, an 18-year-old from Upland, remained and cooperated with officers.

Authorities do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision.

The identity of the driver is being withheld by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said it would not yet release the identity of the victim pending formal notification of family.

Early investigation suggests the vehicle was traveling north on Beach and struck the pedestrian, who was outside of the crosswalk.

Police are seeking more information and encourage anyone who might have seen the incident or the events leading up to it to reach out to HBPD Traffic Investigator Jeremy Rounds at (714) 536-5666.