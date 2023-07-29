Advertisement
News

Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Daily Pilot e-newspaper for July 29, 2023.
(Greg Diaz | Staff Designer)
By Daily Pilot Staff
Share

The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all 6 pages of Saturday’s newspaper.

Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.

Daily Pilot e-newspaper for July 29, 2023.pdf

Thank you for reading.

Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:

A1

A2

A3

A4

A5

A6

NewsCosta MesaHuntington BeachLaguna BeachNewport BeachFountain ValleyIrvine

More on this Subject

Advertisement